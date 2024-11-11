Olympic showjumper Scott Brash and Scotland under-16 goalkeeper Rowena Armitage among winners of 2024 ClubSport Tweeddale awards

That accolade follows the Peebles-born 38-year-old helping Great Britain win the team-showjumping event at this year’s Olympics in France in August, 12 years on from being part of the team that did likewise at the last London games.

Brash couldn’t make it along to the ceremony and instead sent a video-message accepting his award.

Youth footballer Rowena Armitage was named as junior sports personality of the year.

The 16-year-old Peebles High School pupil, capped twice by Scotland at under-16 level and currently on loan from Hibernian’s women’s academy to Montrose, was presented with her award by ClubSport Tweeddale committee member Jimmy Moffat.

Innerleithen Lawn Tennis Club’s Mike Palmer was named as coach of the year and he was given his trophy by Tweeddale West councillor Viv Thomson.

Peebles Netball Club’s under-13s won the prize for team of the year, that accolade being handed over by Tweeddale East councillor Julie Pirone.

Peebles Bowling Club were named as club of the year and given their award by Tweeddale deputy lieutenant Adrian Lucas.

Tweedlove cycling festival and Tour o’ the Borders organiser Neil Dalgliesh was presented with an award for service to local sport by Tweeddale East councillor Robin Tatler.

Moorfoot Runners’ Gillian Carr was given a mental health and wellbeing champion’s award by club president Mike Goddard and Jasmine Bunting.

This year’s disability sports award went to Paralympian boccia player Patrick Wilson but he couldn’t make it along on Friday so Ben Rorison picked it up on his behalf.

A special achievement award was also handed out, by Scottish Borders Council leader Euan Jardine, to Caroline Connor for swimming the 45-mile length of Switzerland’s Lake Geneva in a record time of 25 hours and 25 minutes to raise funds for an enhanced provision classroom at Peebles High.

Friday’s awards were the third in the region, following ClubSport Roxburgh’s in Hawick seven days earlier and ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s in Galashiels prior to that. Next and last are ClubSport Berwickshire’s this coming Friday.

