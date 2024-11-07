​In photos: Selkirk hockey star Sarah Robertson and Galashiels swimmer Lili Mundell among winners at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

Other winners on the night included Gala Harriers stalwart Gerry Moss and Galashiels’ Border Reivers squash team and Torwoodlee Golf Club juniors.
Here’s how the evening went in pictures ...
Galashiels Cricket Club’s David Ormiston being given his award for over 50 years’ service to sport by Rick Kenney at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston
Gillian Todd being given a special award for service to disability sport with Team Borders and the Border Barracudas swimming team by Kirsty Armstrong at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston
Galashiels Squash and Racketball Club's Border Reivers being named as team of the year at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston
Earlston Tennis Club’s Callum Simpson being given his award for junior coach of the year by Sheila Robertson at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston