All the winners present at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)placeholder image
All the winners present at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​In photos: Selkirk hockey star Sarah Robertson and Galashiels swimmer Lili Mundell among winners at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

By Darin Hutson
Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 15:48 BST
​Selkirk hockey international Sarah Robertson was named as sports personality of the year at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards, with the junior version of that accolade going to Galashiels swimmer Lili Mundell.

Other winners on the night included Gala Harriers stalwart Gerry Moss and Galashiels’ Border Reivers squash team and Torwoodlee Golf Club juniors.

Here’s how the evening went in pictures ...

Galashiels Cricket Club’s David Ormiston being given his award for over 50 years’ service to sport by Rick Kenney at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

1. ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

Galashiels Cricket Club’s David Ormiston being given his award for over 50 years’ service to sport by Rick Kenney at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Gillian Todd being given a special award for service to disability sport with Team Borders and the Border Barracudas swimming team by Kirsty Armstrong at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

2. ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

Gillian Todd being given a special award for service to disability sport with Team Borders and the Border Barracudas swimming team by Kirsty Armstrong at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Galashiels Squash and Racketball Club's Border Reivers being named as team of the year at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

3. ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

Galashiels Squash and Racketball Club's Border Reivers being named as team of the year at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Earlston Tennis Club’s Callum Simpson being given his award for junior coach of the year by Sheila Robertson at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

4. ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

Earlston Tennis Club’s Callum Simpson being given his award for junior coach of the year by Sheila Robertson at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GalashielsSelkirk
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice