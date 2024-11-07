All the winners present at ​ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards night at Gala Rugby Club (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​In photos: Selkirk hockey star Sarah Robertson and Galashiels swimmer Lili Mundell among winners at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards

​Selkirk hockey international Sarah Robertson was named as sports personality of the year at ClubSport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s 2024 awards, with the junior version of that accolade going to Galashiels swimmer Lili Mundell.