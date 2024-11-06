Kelso Orchard Tennis Club being presented with their ClubSport Roxburgh award for club of the year by Scottish Borders Council sports development manager John McBay (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

In photos: Olympians Lisa Thomson and Lucy Hope among winners of 2024 ClubSport Roxburgh awards

Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley and two Olympians, H​awick rugby international Lisa Thomson and Jedburgh swimmer Lucy Hope, were among the winners of this year’s ClubSport Roxburgh awards, handed out in Hawick on Friday.