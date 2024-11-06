Kelso Orchard Tennis Club being presented with their ClubSport Roxburgh award for club of the year by Scottish Borders Council sports development manager John McBay (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)placeholder image
Kelso Orchard Tennis Club being presented with their ClubSport Roxburgh award for club of the year by Scottish Borders Council sports development manager John McBay (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

In photos: Olympians Lisa Thomson and Lucy Hope among winners of 2024 ClubSport Roxburgh awards

By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:53 BST
Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley and two Olympians, H​awick rugby international Lisa Thomson and Jedburgh swimmer Lucy Hope, were among the winners of this year’s ClubSport Roxburgh awards, handed out in Hawick on Friday.

Rugby club official Allan Hill, Kelso Orchard Tennis Club and youth football coach Steven Ellins were among the other recipients of accolades ...

Jed Thistle secretary Allan Hill being presented with his ClubSport Roxburgh award for service to local sport by Kenneth Ovens (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

1. 2024’s ClubSport Roxburgh awards

Jed Thistle secretary Allan Hill being presented with his ClubSport Roxburgh award for service to local sport by Kenneth Ovens (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Hawick Hawks Floorball Club being given their ClubSport Roxburgh award for team of the year by Watson McAteer, convener of Scottish Borders Council (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

2. ClubSport Roxburgh awards

Hawick Hawks Floorball Club being given their ClubSport Roxburgh award for team of the year by Watson McAteer, convener of Scottish Borders Council (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Hawick boxer Rosie Swailes being given her ClubSport Roxburgh award for junior sports personality of the year by David Laing (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

3. 2024’s ClubSport Roxburgh awards

Hawick boxer Rosie Swailes being given her ClubSport Roxburgh award for junior sports personality of the year by David Laing (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Hawick youth football coach Steven Ellins being given his ClubSport Roxburgh award for coach of the year by Rachel Halliday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

4. 2024’s ClubSport Roxburgh awards

Hawick youth football coach Steven Ellins being given his ClubSport Roxburgh award for coach of the year by Rachel Halliday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lucy HopeKelsoHawick
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice