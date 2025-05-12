Kelso’s Rose Davidson a winner at latest Scottish primary schools XC championships in Fife

Rose Davidson, pictured at March’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships, was also a winner in one of eight races making up the national version of that event in Fife (Photo: Neil Renton)

Kelso’s Rose Davidson came out on top at the latest Scottish Schools Athletic Association primary-age cross-country championships, held in Fife.

Edenside Primary School pupil Davidson clocked a time of seven minutes and two seconds to finish 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Henriikka Blunden, representing Moray’s Gordonstoun School, in the first of two P6 girls’ races.

Olivia Taylor, of South Lanarkshire’s Carstairs Primary School, was third in a field of 94 in 7:22.

Davidson entered the Kirkcaldy High School-hosted championships after finishing first in the P6 2K race at March’s primary schools cross-country championships in Galashiels in 7:18.

A second P6 girls’ race was won by Evie Calderwood of Strathallan School, near Perth, in 7:10.

Fellow Edenside Primary pupil Isaac Hastie was 34th out of a field of 84 contesting the first of two P7 boys’ races in 7:27, just over a minute behind the winning time of 6:23 clocked by Louis Reid for Greenock’s Ardgowan Primary.

The other P7 boys’ race was won by Jack McMillan in 6:30 for South Lanarkshire’s Maxwellton Primary.

Hastie’s entry followed his third place in the P7 2K boys’ race at March’s regional championships in 7:30.