Kelso’s Rose Davidson a winner at latest Scottish primary schools XC championships in Fife
Edenside Primary School pupil Davidson clocked a time of seven minutes and two seconds to finish 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Henriikka Blunden, representing Moray’s Gordonstoun School, in the first of two P6 girls’ races.
Olivia Taylor, of South Lanarkshire’s Carstairs Primary School, was third in a field of 94 in 7:22.
Davidson entered the Kirkcaldy High School-hosted championships after finishing first in the P6 2K race at March’s primary schools cross-country championships in Galashiels in 7:18.
A second P6 girls’ race was won by Evie Calderwood of Strathallan School, near Perth, in 7:10.
Fellow Edenside Primary pupil Isaac Hastie was 34th out of a field of 84 contesting the first of two P7 boys’ races in 7:27, just over a minute behind the winning time of 6:23 clocked by Louis Reid for Greenock’s Ardgowan Primary.
The other P7 boys’ race was won by Jack McMillan in 6:30 for South Lanarkshire’s Maxwellton Primary.
Hastie’s entry followed his third place in the P7 2K boys’ race at March’s regional championships in 7:30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.