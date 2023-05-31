In photos, part one: Hats the way to do it for racing season finale at Kelso
It’s one of the biggest events on the Borders’ sporting calendar alongside Melrose Sevens and the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally, attracting, as ever, a crowd of thousands – more than 4,000 this time round – many of them dressed to the nines.
Racecourse managing director Jonathan Garratt was delighted by Sunday’s turnout, saying: “Our ladies’ day crowd was the largest of the season, with in excess of 4,000 race-goers and more than 1,000 of those staying on for the after-party.
“It was a great finale to an excellent season in which we’ve witnessed some really exciting races and many top-class horses.”
See also …
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/other-sport/updated-borders-trained-ferry-master-pushes-boat-out-at-kelso-races-for-first-win-since-2020-4161610
and …
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/other-sport/in-photos-part-two-kelso-racecourses-2023-ladies-day-attracts-turnout-of-more-than-4000-4163616