​In photos, part one: Hats the way to do it for racing season finale at Kelso

​Kelso Racecourse brought the curtain down on its current season with its traditional ladies’ day on Sunday.

It’s one of the biggest events on the Borders’ sporting calendar alongside Melrose Sevens and the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally, attracting, as ever, a crowd of thousands – more than 4,000 this time round – many of them dressed to the nines.

Racecourse managing director Jonathan Garratt was delighted by Sunday’s turnout, saying: “Our ladies’ day crowd was the largest of the season, with in excess of 4,000 race-goers and more than 1,000 of those staying on for the after-party.

“It was a great finale to an excellent season in which we’ve witnessed some really exciting races and many top-class horses.”

