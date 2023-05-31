News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
How to get around Netflix's password crackdown
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Seven of the thousands of race-goers at Kelso on SundaySeven of the thousands of race-goers at Kelso on Sunday
Seven of the thousands of race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

​In photos, part one: Hats the way to do it for racing season finale at Kelso

​Kelso Racecourse brought the curtain down on its current season with its traditional ladies’ day on Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 31st May 2023, 06:44 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 07:43 BST

It’s one of the biggest events on the Borders’ sporting calendar alongside Melrose Sevens and the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally, attracting, as ever, a crowd of thousands – more than 4,000 this time round – many of them dressed to the nines.

Racecourse managing director Jonathan Garratt was delighted by Sunday’s turnout, saying: “Our ladies’ day crowd was the largest of the season, with in excess of 4,000 race-goers and more than 1,000 of those staying on for the after-party.

“It was a great finale to an excellent season in which we’ve witnessed some really exciting races and many top-class horses.”

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/other-sport/updated-borders-trained-ferry-master-pushes-boat-out-at-kelso-races-for-first-win-since-2020-4161610

and …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/other-sport/in-photos-part-two-kelso-racecourses-2023-ladies-day-attracts-turnout-of-more-than-4000-4163616

Three race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

1. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Three race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Eight race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

2. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Eight race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Seven race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

3. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Seven race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Three of the many race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

4. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Three of the many race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Borders