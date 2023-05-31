News you can trust since 1855
Six of the 4,000-plus race-goers at Kelso's ladies' day on SundaySix of the 4,000-plus race-goers at Kelso's ladies' day on Sunday
Six of the 4,000-plus race-goers at Kelso's ladies' day on Sunday

​In photos, part two: Kelso Racecourse’s 2023 ladies’ day attracts turnout of more than 4,000

​Kelso Racecourse wrapped up proceedings for its current season with its traditional ladies’ day, one of the biggest events on the Borders’ sporting calendar, at the weekend, attracting a crowd of 4,000-plus, many of them in their Sunday best.
By Darin Hutson
Published 31st May 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 07:42 BST

This year’s ladies’ day was only the second staged by the Berrymoss racecourse since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Racecourse managing director Jonathan Garratt was glad to see so many spectators there, saying: “Our ladies’ day crowd was the largest of the season, with in excess of 4,000 race-goers and more than 1,000 of those staying on for the after-party.

“It was a great finale to an excellent season in which we’ve witnessed some really exciting races and many top-class horses.”

Four race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

1. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Four race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Three race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

2. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Three race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Three race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

3. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Three race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Five race-goers at Kelso on Sunday

4. Kelso Races ladies' day 2023

Five race-goers at Kelso on Sunday Photo: Brian Sutherland

