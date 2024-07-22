In photos: ​Hat-trick of youth race wins for Kelso runners at St Ronan’s Border Games in Innerleithen

Their winners were Matty Fleming over 1,600m in 5:00.92, Erin Jackson over 200m in 23.96 seconds and Ben Nairn over 90m in 10.52 seconds.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn won the day’s other open 90m youth race.

Gala Harriers' Robert Horton did likewise in its other open 200m youth race, with Walkerburn’s Harry Aitken also coming up trumps over that distance and over 800m in confined races for the New Zealand Trophy and American Cup.

Edinburgh’s Annie Whale won the open 800m youth race for the Craig Angus Memorial Trophy in 2:01.45, from a mark of 225m, with Hawick’s Greg Watson second and Berwick’s Liam Cornish third.

