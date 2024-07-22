Friends go on run as tribute to late Innerleithen athlete Craig Angus

Sam Archibald, Kyle Kivlichan, Michael Smith and Joe Dougal prior to tackling the Lee Pen hill-race accompanying Saturday’s St Ronan’s Border Games in memory of late friend Craig Angus (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​More than £2,500 has been raised in memory of late Borders athlete Craig Angus by four of his friends taking part in a hill-race at his home-town of Innerleithen on Saturday.

​Angus’s memory – following his death from cancer in June last year at the age of 20 – is already kept alive by a trophy in his name being contested annually at St Ronan’s Border Games in Innerleithen but pals Sam Archibald, Michael Smith, Joe Dougal and Kyle Kivlichan this time round took part in the Lee Pen hill-race that accompanies the games as an additional tribute.

They took on the 4.8km race, featuring a climb of 350m, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, saying: “Last year, we lost our great friend Craig to cancer, so this year we have decided to run the Lee Pen hill-race at the St Ronan’s Border Games in his memory and to raise much-needed funds for an amazing charity that helps lots of people with cancer and their families.”

They set themselves a fundraising target of £400 but have already collected more than six times that, just over £2,500 having been donated to date.

Further donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/susan-angus-1720634674947

Kivlichan was the fastest of the four, finishing 13th out of a field of 26 in a time of 36:53.

Archibald, Dougal and Smith crossed the finishing line together in 49:59, placing 22nd, 23rd and 24th respectively.

Saturday’s hill-race was won by Gala Harriers’ Irvine Welsh in 28:39, with Haddington’s Brian Marshall as runner-up in 29:19 and Welsh’s clubmate Tim Darlow fourth in 30:49.

Two members of Angus’s old club, Moorfoot Runners, made the leaderboard’s top five, veterans Andrew Cox and Colin Williams placing third in 30:16 and fifth in 32:04 respectively.

This year’s Craig Angus Memorial Trophy, for a youth race over 800m offering a top prize of £100, was won by Edinburgh’s Annie Whale in 2:01.45, from a mark of 225m, with Hawick’s Greg Watson second, from 120m, and Berwick’s Liam Cornish third, from 165m.

That trophy is sponsored by Angus’s parents Colin and Susan and sister Kiera and its distance is a nod to the former Peebles High School pupil’s two American Cup wins at the games, also over 800m, in 2017 and 2018.