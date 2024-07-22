In pics: ​Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Gordon Armstrong sprints to victory in 100m open at St Ronan’s Border Games in Innerleithen

That victory, from a back-mark of 5m, earned him a purse of £600 and the Dickie Lees Memorial Trophy.

It was his second win of the current games season and his first since its opening meeting at Earlston back on Saturday, June 1, in the 90m open there.

Edinburgh’s Graham Armstrong was runner-up in Saturday’s 100m open, from a mark of 20.5m, with Hawick’s Jack Wilson third, from 13.5m.

That was one of two 100m races on the day, victory in the other, an invitational sprint, going to Lasswade’s Ramsay Blair.

Blair clocked 11.04 seconds from a mark of 7m, with Hawick’s John Paxton second, from 19.5m, and Central Athletic Club’s Cameron Smith third, from 11m.

Matthew Fleming’s win over 1,600m was also his second of the season after victory over 800m at Selkirk Border Games on Saturday, June 15, and it was half of a double success for the Kelso runner’s family as son Matty won the youth race of the same length.

Fleming senior clocked 4:30.94 from a mark of 235m, with his son crossing the line in 5:00.92, from 60m.

Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford kept the trophy for the 800m open in its home-town, clocking 1:58.31, from a mark of 100m, to outdo TLJT’s Kevin Wood, second from 160m, and Kelso’s Paul Dumma, third from 90m.

Saturday’s other senior race, a 200m open, was won by Hawick’s Daniel Paxton in 23.03 seconds, from a 25m mark, with Blair and Kelso’s Ruby Laing second and third respectively, from marks of 11m and 35m.

Seven other junior races were also run, two apiece over 90m and 800m and three over 200m.

The 90m races were won by Kelso’s Ben Nairn and TLJT’s Isla Woodburn in times of 10.52 and 10.39 seconds respectively, from marks of 11m and 21m.

The 800m races – one an open for the second Craig Angus Memorial Trophy and the other, for the American Cup, confined to youths from Innerleithen, Walkerburn, Traquair and Cardrona – were won by Edinburgh’s Annie Whale in 2:01.45, from 225m, and Harry Aitken in 2:10.58, from 100m, respectively.

Two of the youth’s 200m races were open and one, for the New Zealand Cup, confined.

The former were won by Gala Harriers’ Robert Horton in 23.24 seconds, from 23m, and Kelso’s Erin Jackson, in 23.96, from 36m, and the latter by Walkerburn’s Aitken, in 24.39, from 24m.

Innerleithen’s games were the seventh of the season, with only two left to go – Langholm’s this coming Friday, from 1.30pm, and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

