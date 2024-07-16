Border Games season now two-thirds of way through, with only Innerleithen, Langholm and Morebattle’s meetings left to go

Natasha Turnbull, of Peebles, with her cup for winning the 100m open at 2023's St Ronan's Border Games in 10.52 seconds, from a mark of 23m (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​Saturday’s Jedburgh Border Games took the current season up to the two-thirds point, with only three meetings left to go.

That run-in gets under way this coming Saturday, with St Ronan’s Border Games at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park this coming Saturday, from 2pm.

They’re followed by Langholm’s games on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm, and, wrapping proceedings up for this year, Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

The biggest prize of the day, £600, is on offer for the winner of the 100-metre open’s Dickie Lees Memorial Trophy, with £150 for the runner-up and £75 for third place.

That’s one of five senior races, plus the Lee Pen hill-race, the other four being a 100m invitational sprint and over 200m, 800m and 1,600m.

They’re accompanied by a race around the town for competitors aged 14 and over starting half an hour ahead of the main event and eight youth races – two over 90m, three over 200m, two over 800m and one over 1,600m.

One of those 800m races is the second for the Craig Angus Memorial Trophy, a tribute to the two-time winner at his home-town’s games of that name killed by cancer last year at the age of 20. Its inaugural running was won by Hawick’s Craig Watson in 2:10.62, from a mark of 105m.

Admission to Innerleithen’s games, billed as Scotland’s oldest organised sports meeting and now just three years off their 200th anniversary, is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Last year’s 100m sprint was won by Peebles runner Natasha Turnbull, clocking 10.52 seconds from a mark of 23m.

She was one of three Borderers to win senior races that day, with first places also going to Tweed Leader jed Track’s Rory Macdonald over 800m and Kelso’s Paul Dumma over 1,600m.

