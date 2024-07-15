In photos: Two clean sweeps for Tweed Leader Jed Track at ​Jedburgh Border Games

Those full houses were notched up in an invitational 100m handicap sprint and a veterans’ handicap over 90m.

Caris Brus won the former in a time of 10.79 seconds, from a mark of 24m, with clubmates Scott Tindle and Evie Renwick second and third respectively, from marks of 5m and 15.

First place in the latter went to Iskan Barskanmay in a time of 10.25 seconds, from 6.5m, with his clubmates Tommy Finkle as runner-up and Gavin Maule third, from marks of 14m and 33.

TLJT’s other podium top spots were recorded in the day’s 800m and 1,500m opens and the youths’ 400m handicap.

Gavin Taitt won the 800m in 2:04.55, from a mark of 800m, with Greater Manchester’s David Priestley second, from 225m, and Hawick’s Irvine Welsh third, from 55.

Gary Ramsay finished the 1,500m first in 4:11.19, from 255m, with Kelso’s Darrell Hastie second, from a 20m back-mark less than a tenth of the start given to Ramsay, and Hawick’s Robbie Welsh third, from 45m.

Isla Woodburn won the children’s 400m handicap in 54.86 seconds, from a 90m mark, with Kelso’s Rose Davidson and Lewis Fleming second, from 105m, and third, from 65.

The 100m race won by Brus was one of three over that distance, with victory in one for women only going to Jedburgh’s Zoe Blair in 12.52 second, from a 9m mark, and first place in a scratch sprint being claimed by Edinburgh’s Allan Hamilton in 10.94.

Renwick was second in the former, from the shortest non-scratch mark of the meeting, 50cm, and Lasswade’s Amber Welch third, from 8m.

Glasgow’s Gkontouin Imante was second in the latter, with Kelso’s Douglas Young third.

The biggest prize of the day, £3,000, for the 110m open, was split by Jedburgh’s Scott Elliot and Fifer James Beattie, both crossing the line in 11.65 seconds, from marks of 23m and 21, and TLJT’s Gordon Armstrong almost making it a three-way dead heat, from 7m.

Saturday’s other senior race, a 200m open, was won by Lasswade’s Murray Blair in 23.02 seconds, from 4m, with Hawick’s Daniel Paxton second, from 25, and Edinburgh’s Calum Murrow third, from 13.

Seven other youth races were run and their winners were Edinburgh’s Ellie Lauder, Hawick’s Abigail McCraw and Jedburgh’s Joe McDade, all over 90m, in times of 10.66, 10.31 and 10.47 seconds; Hawick’s Oliver Fenech and Langholm’s Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan, both over 200m, in 23.62 and 11.65; Hawick’s Alfie Walker, over 800m, in 2:07.93; and Berwick’s Tom Sangster, over 1,500m, in 4:40.21.

Jedburgh’s games, the sixth of this season, are followed by Innerleithen’s this coming Saturday, from 2pm; Langholm’s on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

