​In photos: Hawick runners win hat-trick of youth races at Jedburgh Border Games

Abigail McCraw placed first in one of three youngsters’ races over 90m, Oliver Fenech in one of two over 200m and Alfie Walker over 800m.

Edinburgh’s Ellie Lauder and Jedburgh’s Joe McDade won the other two 90m sprints and Langholm’s Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan the other 200m.

Victory in the day’s two remaining youth races, over 400m and 1,500m, went to Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn in 54.86 seconds, from a mark of 90m, and Berwick’s Tom Sangster in 4:40.21, from 185m, respectively.

Oliver Fenech, winner of one of two 200m races for youths at this year's Jedburgh Border Games on Saturday in 23.62 seconds, from a mark of 36m, with Kelso's Ben Nairn second and Edinburgh's Rory Smith third

Alfie Walker, winner of the 800m handicap for youths at this year's Jedburgh Border Games on Saturday in 2:07.93, with Hawick's Greg Watson second and Berwick's Liam Cornish third

Langholm's Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan won one of two 200m races for youths at this year's Jedburgh Border Games on Saturday in 11.65 seconds, from a 36m mark, with Jedburgh's Charlie Whitecross and Joe McDade second and third

Isla Woodburn, winner of the 400m handicap for youths at this year's Jedburgh Border Games on Saturday in 54.86 seconds, with Kelso's Rose Davidson and Lewis Fleming second and third