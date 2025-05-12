​Two more cup finals coming up for Duns Amateurs

Des Sutherland, pictured in prior action, got a hat-trick for Langlee Amateurs at home to Tweeddale Rovers on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

​Duns Amateurs are up for two more cups in the space of a week after winning a last-four tie last Wednesday and having their fellow finalists confirmed that night and on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Dingers edged out Earlston Rhymers by 2-1 at home at New Hawthorn Park in the last four of this season’s Waddell Cup last Wednesday and that same midweek fixture card included a 3-2 Border Cup semi-final win for Greenlaw hosting Chirnside United.

Another Waddell Cup semi on Saturday saw A division champions Langlee Amateurs hand out a 6-1 hiding to Tweeddale Rovers at home in Galashiels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those results, following on from a 3-1 Border Cup semi win for Duns at Langholm Legion at the start of the month, set up a final for them in that competition on Friday, May 23, against Greenlaw at Eyemouth’s Warner Park and another seven days later for the Waddell Cup versus Langlee at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park.

Both those finals kick off at 6.30pm.

The Border Cup has been won by Duns four times – in 1989, 1993, 1999 and 2023 – and by Greenlaw twice, in 1977 and 1978.

The Dingers, already in possession of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup and Colin Campbell Cup and now eyeing up a trophy hat-trick or even quadruple, have lifted the Waddell Cup six times – in 1997, 1998, 2004, 2007, 2023 and 2024 – and Langlee, last year’s beaten finalists, have done so twice, in 2019 and 2022.

On target for Duns versus Earlston last week were Kieran Burns and Aaron Hope after Phil Addison had given their visitors the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That night also saw William and Ross Smillie and Ally Dickson netting for Greenlaw, with Connor Lough and Joe Condy replying.

Des Sutherland got a hat-trick for Langlee, with Hagen Steele, Danny Bolton and Ryan Clapperton also scoring and Connor Thorburn getting one back.

See also …

and …