5-0 win confirms Fairydean’s ammies as Border Amateur Football Association B division champions

A 5-0 win away to basement side Coldstream Amateurs on Saturday earned that title for the Galashiels club for the first time since their formation in 2013.

That’s their league season now over and they end it 12 points clear of second-placed Tweeddale Rovers on 66 points from 26 fixtures after 21 wins, three draws and only two defeats, though the Peebles side have still got three games left to play.

On target for Fairydean’s ammies at Home Park on Saturday were Ewan McLaren, Sam Ostle, Finlay McKechnie, Welsh Curran and Kai Macrae.

They’ve now only got one game left to go this campaign and that’s a Beveridge Cup final this coming Friday against Leithen Rovers at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park with kick-off at 6.30pm.

They go into that game looking for their second Beveridge Cup win in their current incarnation, having previously won it in 2015, following on from seven victories for predecessor team Gala Rovers in 1954, 1967, 1978, 1996, 2003, 2010 and 2013.

Leithen Rovers have also won it seven times, in 1959, 1960, 1961, 1970, 2002, 2007 and 2009.

Fairydean’s title-winning away-day was one of four B division fixtures played on Saturday, the others being wins by 6-3 for Leithen Rovers at Selkirk Victoria and 3-2 for Stow at Berwick Town and a 5-1 loss for Ancrum away to Biggar United.

A scheduled trip for Gala Hotspur to Kelso Thistle was called off due to the visitors being unable to muster a team, leading to Thistle being awarded a home win.

One A division fixture was contested too, a 3-2 Berwickshire derby victory for second-placed Duns Amateurs at Greenlaw.

Leithen Rovers’ goalscorers at Yarrow Park at the weekend were Jordan Hogarth at the double, Bailey Simmons, Steven Fleming, Greg Zokas and Michael Cockburn, with Scott Learmond racking up a hat-trick for their hosts.

Andrew Crawford, Ben Swan and Jordan Steele scored for Stow in Northumberland after Andy Mace and Brandon Hossack had put their hosts ahead.

Two own goals went the way of Duns at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, with Jonny Simpson also on target for the visitors and Ally Dickson and Thomas Allan replying for their hosts.

Two B division fixtures are lined up for this Tuesday and Saturday. The former see Jed Legion hosting Hawick Legion and Leithen Rovers at home to Kelso, both 6.30pm kick-offs, and the latter take Jed to Biggar and Hawick Legion to Kelso.

Another two follow next Tuesday at 6.30pm, Hotspur hosting Biggar and Tweeddale at home to Leithen Rovers.

One A division game is lined up for this Friday, Duns hosting Langholm Legion, with kick-off at 7pm, and two follow the day after taking champions Langlee Amateurs to Chirnside United and Earlston Rhymers to Hawick United, with another on the way next Tuesday, Duns hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs at 6.30pm.

All four of Saturday’s league fixtures kick off at 2pm.

See also …

and …

1 . Langholm Legion v Jed Legion AN.jpeg Langholm Legion celebrating after winning 2025’s Forsyth Cup by beating Jed Legion 2-1 at Runciman Park in Earlston on Saturday (Photo: Border Amateur Football Association) Photo: Border Amateur Football Association Photo Sales

2 . Coldstream Amateurs v Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs Coldstream Amateurs in possession during their 5-0 loss at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller) Photo: Fearne Miller Photo Sales

3 . Coldstream Amateurs v Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs Manager Welsh Curran on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs as they beat Coldstream Amateurs 5-0 away on Saturday to clinch this year’s Border Amateur Football Association B division title (Photo: Fearne Miller) Photo: Fearne Miller Photo Sales

4 . Coldstream Amateurs v Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on the ball as they beat Coldstream Amateurs 5-0 away on Saturday to clinch this year’s Border Amateur Football Association B division title (Photo: Fearne Miller) Photo: Fearne Miller Photo Sales