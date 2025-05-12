​First cup win for seven years for Langholm Legion

Langholm Legion celebrating after winning 2025’s Forsyth Cup by beating Jed Legion 2-1 at Runciman Park in Earlston on Saturday (Photo: Border Amateur Football Association)

​Langholm Legion won this year’s Forsyth Cup by edging out Jed Legion 2-1 at Earlston’s Runciman Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That’s the first time the Border Amateur Football Association A division outfit have won that trophy and only the third cup final win in their 31-year-history, the others having been in 2018 and 1997.

The Dumfries and Galloway team’s goals were scored by Lee Irving and, from a penalty-kick awarded for a foul on Alastair Little, Daniel Winter after Stephen Davidson had put their B division opponents ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their route to the final, after being given a first-round bye, consisted of a 4-2 quarter-final win away to Biggar United in March and a 2-1 last-four knockout of Berwick’s Highfields United at home at the start of April.

Langholm will now be looking to follow up that first silverware success for seven years by securing their top-flight status for another season.

Manager David Borthwick’s side currently occupy the relegation play-off place third from bottom of the A division.

They’re on 21 points from 18 fixtures, with six left to play for, away to second-placed Duns Amateurs this coming Friday, with kick-off at 7pm, and at home to third-placed Highfields on Saturday, May 25, at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can’t be caught by either of the teams beneath them, second-from-bottom Tweedmouth Rangers and basement side Hawick Waverley as both have played all 20 of their games for the season, ending up on 16 points and seven respectively, and could still – mathematically, at least – finish as high as fifth if they win both of their remaining matches and other results go their way as well.