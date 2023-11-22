Sponsored walk in memory of ex-Earlston Rhymers and Berwick Rangers player Kay Carlyle set to smash £1,000 fundraising target four times over

​A sponsored walk in memory of former Earlston Rhymers and Berwick Rangers player Robert Carlyle on Sunday has smashed its fundraising target almost four times over, with money still coming in.

Players and officials at Earlston Rhymers taking part in a fundraising walk in memory of former player and manager Robert Carlyle, alias Kay, on Sunday (Pic: Earlston Rhymers)

Border Amateur Football Association A division side Rhymers organised that 11-plus-mile walk around the Earlston circular and Leader path as a tribute to Carlyle, alias Kay, following his death at the age of 67 in August.​

Half the money that walk raises is to be donated to the Melburn Lodge specialist dementia unit at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose and the other half is to be spent on improvements to the showers at Rhymers’ Runciman Park clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club set themselves a fundraising target of £1,000 but are now nearing the £4,000 mark, with donations being taken until Friday, December 1, at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Earlston-Rhymers

Carlyle, a Heart of Midlothian fan also formerly with Kelso United, played for Berwick from 1980 to 1981, mostly in their reserves, and for Rhymers from 1990 until 2003, latterly managing them too, helping them win the association’s B division title in 1991 and A division title in 2003.

Sunday’s walk, starting at Earlston’s Swan Bar at 10am, attracted a turnout of more than 30 players, club officials, fans and well-wishers.

“It was a big success,” said club chairman Lee Manderson, a former team-mate of Carlyle, playing in goal at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just thought it would be nice to do something in Kay’s memory and for charity at the same time as making some money to upgrade our changing rooms as they need a lot of work.

“We thought that if we could do something for both, it would be worthwhile.

“We’re past £2,000 on our JustGiving page now so we should have more than £4,000 once money collected by players comes in.

“A big thank-you goes to everyone who has donated.”

Rhymers, currently fifth in the association’s A division, with 16 points from nine fixtures, were scheduled to play Biggar United at home on Saturday but that match was called off due to no referee being available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re at home for the first time in over two months this coming Saturday, hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs for a league fixture kicking off at 2pm.

See also …