Newtown and Greenlaw close gap on top two in Border Amateur Football Association’s A division with 4-2 wins

​Greenlaw and Newtown have both moved within reach of pole position in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division thanks to 3-2 away wins on Saturday.

St Boswells losing 5-3 at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​Their games were the only ones in the top flight to go ahead at the weekend, all four other fixtures scheduled having been postponed.

Second-placed Langlee Amateurs’ planned trip to table-toppers Duns was one of the games called off, due to the pitch at the Dingers’ New Hawthorn Park home ground being judged unplayable by referee Raymond Hume, offering Greenlaw and Newtown opportunities to make up ground on them.

Both seized those chances, the former winning a derby at Chirnside United and the latter edging out Langholm Legion.

Nathan Gillie on the ball during Hawick United's 4-2 Border Amateur Football Association B division win at Kelso Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Ten-man Greenlaw’s scorers were Kai Robertson, Cammy Falconer and William Smillie, with Daniel Blac kie and Daniel Pattenden netting for their hosts at Comrades Park.

On the scoresheet for Newtown in Dumfries and Galloway were Calum Mcgowan, Darren Blacklock and Matt Scott, with Brian Mattinson and Lee Irving replying.

Those results leave Greenlaw third, level on 23 points with Langlee but having played 13 games to their nine, and Newtown fourth, on 22 from 14. Duns are on 24 from ten.

All six fixtures scheduled in the association’s B division went ahead.

Gavin Tait in action during Hawick United's 4-2 Border Amateur Football Association B division win at Kelso Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Berwick’s Highfields United titghtened their grip on top spot with a 9-1 demolition of third-from-bottom Jed Legion at home, thanks to a Niall Jones hat-trick, two from Conal Ham and three from Lee Dodd.

That result leaves the Northumbrians on 36 points from 15 fixtures and Jed on eight from 12.

Second-placed Eyemouth United, now on 30 from 12, kept up their title challenge with a 5-3 victory at fifth-placed St Boswells.

James Paxton got a hat-trick for Eyemouth, reduced to ten men by a second-half red card, with Stefan Kennedy also scoring and an own goal counting for them. Jack Bell got a hat-trick too for their hosts at Jenny Moore’s Road.

Liam Lavery in possession during Hawick United's 4-2 Border Amateur Football Association B division win at Kelso Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Third-placed Leithen Rovers and fourth-placed Hawick United both notched up 4-2 wins, hosting Lauder and away to Kelso Thistle respectively, taking the former to 24 points from 11 fixtures and the latter to 22 after the same number of games.

Lauder are tenth, on ten points from 13 fixtures, and Kelso sixth, on 20 from 14.

Rovers’ goal-scorers were Sam Archibald, Bailey Simmons, Shayne Bell and Greg Zokas, and Nathan Gillie scored two for Hawick, with Ross Scott and Aaron Swailes also on target.

Saturday’s other B division games were a 6-0 victory for Ancrum hosting Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and an 8-3 win for Gala Hotspur at Coldstream Amateurs.

Cameron Falconer on the ball during Greenlaw's 3-2 Border Amateur Football Association A division win at Chirnside United on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Ancrum’s scorers were Sean Clarke with three, Sean Wood, Scott Buchanan and Ross MacKay and Hotspur’s, helped by an own goal, were Callum McNeill, Jordan Steele and Kerr Dalgleish all at the double, plus Lee Bellemy.