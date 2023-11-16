News you can trust since 1855
Borders football club staging sponsored walk in memory of former player and manager

A Borders amateur football club are planning a sponsored walk this weekend in memory of a former player and manager.
By Darin Hutson
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Former Earlston Rhymers player and manager Robert Carlyle, alias Kay
Former Earlston Rhymers player and manager Robert Carlyle, alias Kay

Earlston Rhymers players, officials and fans will go on an 11-plus-mile sponsored walk this coming Sunday as a tribute to Robert Carlyle, alias Kay, following his death at the age of 67 in August.

Half the money their walk around the Earlston circular and Leader path raises will be donated to the Melburn Lodge Borders specialist dementia unit at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose and the other half will be spent on improvements to the showers at their Runciman Park clubhouse.

They’ve set a fundraising target of £1,000 and are alrready £420 of the way there.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Earlston-Rhymers

Carlyle, a Heart of Midlothian fan also formerly with Berwick Rangers and Kelso United, played for Rhymers from 1990 until 2003, latterly managing them too, helping them win the Border Amateur Football Association’s B division title in 1991 and A division title in 2003.

Rhymers, currently fifth in the association’s A division, with 16 points from nine fixtures, play Biggar United at home this Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.