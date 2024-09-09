​Seven Border Amateur Football Association B division fixtures lined up for weekend

Tweeddale Rovers beating Jed Legion 14-0 at home on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League’s B division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​A 14-goal winning margin on Saturday saw Tweeddale Rovers go top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s B division and a win at home to fifth-placed Kelso Thistle this coming Saturday would keep them there.

​Rob McNaughton got four goals for Rovers hosting Jed Legion at Kerfield Park in Peebles on Saturday, with Connor Thorburn adding a hat-trick and Jordan Sykes and Jake Houten doubles and Lewis Swan and Kyle Erskine also netting and an own goal from the visitors extending the scoreline further.

That win kept up Tweeddale’s 100% start to the season, with a maximum return of 15 points from five fixtures and a goal difference now seven better than that of second-placed Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, also on 15 points but having played one game more.

Fairydean’s ammies, out of action at the weekend, get back on the ball at home to third-placed Leithen Rovers this Saturday.

Their visitors are on 11 points from six fixtures, like fourth-placed Ancrum, and fifth-placed Kelso – 2-0 winners at home to Biggar United at the weekend, thanks to goals from Michael Pattinson and Ryan Beveridge – are on 11 points too but they’ve played one game extra.

A seven-strong B division fixture card also sees Ancrum hosting ninth-placed St Boswells and sixth-placed Stow at home to third-from-bottom Berwick Town.

This Saturday’s other games are visits from Biggar United for Hawick Legion, Coldstream Amateurs for Jed Legion and Gala Hotspur for Selkirk Victoria.

This weekend’s games are all scheduled to kick off at 2pm.

