​Langlee Amateurs looking to keep hold of top spot in Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Langlee Amateurs beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 5-2 at Netherdale in Galashiels last September (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Langlee Amateurs continue their defence of their first-ever Border Amateur Football Association A division title at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs this coming Saturday and they’ll be hoping to keep hold of pole position.

​Langlee moved up to top spot on Saturday gone after beating ninth-placed Hawick Waverley 3-2 away and a win this weekend against one of two top-flight sides yet to pick up any points this season would tighten their grip on that berth.

Langlee will also be hoping to extend their winning streak against Tweedmouth to five games, having beaten them home and away in the league last season – by 5-2 last September and 3-1 in May respectively – and in two cup ties at the end of the campaign before, by 5-1 at home in the Waddell Cup’s second round in February 2023 and 3-1 away in the Beveridge Cup’s first round two months later.

Tweedmouth are, like basement side Langholm Legion, without any points as yet but the Northumbrians have only played three games, two fewer than the Dumfries and Galloway outfit.

Third-placed Duns Amateurs, last season’s runners-up, are at home to Greenlaw and that Berwickshire derby offers them a chance of leapfrogging their visitors into second place to keep pressure up on Langlee, currently on 13 points from five fixtures.

The Dingers go into that game on ten points from four matches, with Greenlaw on 12 from five and fourth-placed Highfields United and fifth-placed Hawick United both on nine from five.

Hawick United and Highfields are both in league action this Saturday, the former at home to sixth-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs, last season’s B division champions, and the latter away to Waverley.

This Saturday’s games all kick off at 2pm.

