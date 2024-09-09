Hawick United through to round two of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup and Chirnside United hoping to join them

​A 3-2 victory away to Edinburgh South secured progress for Hawick United as the A division newcomers look to improve on their second-round exit last time round.

Tweedmouth Amateurs are also into round two after winning 5-2 away to Cowie United, near Stirling.

Opportunity knocks for Chirnside United to make it into this year’s second-round draw too but only if they can get the better of East Lothian’s Longniddry Villa away in a replay this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, after being held to a 2-2 draw at home at the weekend.

Hawick United’s scorers after going in at half-time 2-0 down at the capital’s Inch Park were Nathan Gillie, Ross Scott and Andrew Coyle.

On target for Tweedmouth were Michael Antcliff at the double, Leighton Robertson and Kyle Wood, assisted by an own goal.

Danny Blackie and Daniel Pattenden scored for Chirnside at their Comrades’ Park home ground against Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association Saturday division one outfit Longniddry.

Hawick Legion forfeited their scheduled first-round tie at home to the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association premier division’s Greig Park Rangers as they were unable to muster a team and Greenlaw, Selkirk Victoria, Gala Hotspur and St Boswells were all knocked out.

Greenlaw and Selkirk both lost out by 6-2 away, at Kinross Colts and Fife’s Leslie Hearts respectively.

St Boswells were also on the road, losing 8-2 at Fife’s Lumphinnans Hearts.

Hotspur were one of only two Borders sides playing at home in the cup and they lost 3-1 to Fife’s Lochgelly United.

Kai Robertson and Louis Norris scored for Greenlaw, Scott Learmond and Ryan Prentice for Vics, Connor Shepherd and Dicky Brown for St Boswells and Doug Henry for Hotspur.

Six league fixtures were also played on Saturday, three apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

Defending A division champions Langlee Amateurs edged out Hawick Waverley by 3-2 away to go a point clear of Greenlaw at the top of the table.

They’re now on 13 points from five fixtures, with Greenlaw on 12 from five and third-placed Duns Amateurs on ten from four.

Langlee’s scorers at Wilton Lodge Park were Lewis Swaney at the double and Jack Hay, with Calder Law and Charlie Hope replying for their ninth-placed hosts, now on three points from five games.

Saturday’s other top-flight fixtures were a 5-0 win for Earlston Rhymers hosting Berwick’s Highfields United and a 4-1 victory for Eyemouth United Amateurs on the road at Langholm Legion.

On target for Rhymers were Mikey Gavana at the double, Marcus Gordon, Phil Addison and Gav Dickson.

Declan McCulloch got two goals for Eyemouth, with William Mace and Jake Rutherford also on the scoresheet and Finley Dell replying for their Dumfries and Galloway hosts.

Saturday’s B division fixture card yielded home wins for Ancrum and Kelso Thistle, by 3-2 versus Stow and 2-0 against Biggar United respectively, plus a 14-0 thumping for Jed Legion at Tweeddale Rovers.

Tweeddale are now top of their table with a 100% haul of 15 points from five fixtures.

Gala Fairydean Amateurs are second, on 15 from six with a goal difference seven inferior, and Leithen Rovers are third, on 11 from six.

1 . Gala Hotspur v Lochgelly United Joseph Owusu on the ball for Gala Hotspur during their 3-1 loss at home to Lochgelly United in the first round of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Gala Hotspur v Lochgelly United Nathan Berry on the ball for Gala Hotspur during their 3-1 loss at home to Lochgelly United in the first round of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Gala Hotspur v Lochgelly United Gala Hotspur on defensive duty during their 3-1 loss at home to Lochgelly United in the first round of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales