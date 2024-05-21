​Loss sees Coldstream finish season in 11th place in East of Scotland Football League’s second division

By Darin Hutson
Published 21st May 2024, 18:28 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 18:30 BST
Coldstream keeper Elliot Turnbull saves at the feet of Thornton Hibs' Garry ThomsonColdstream keeper Elliot Turnbull saves at the feet of Thornton Hibs' Garry Thomson
​Coldstream were made to pay the penalty for giving away two spot-kicks at home to Thornton Hibs on Saturday, both of them disputed by the hosts.

​That season-ending victory was the Fifers’ 21st on the bounce in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division but they had to rely on two controversial decisions by referee David Gallagher for their 26th win of the campaign and a second-placed finish on 80 points from 30 fixtures, just one point behind table-toppers Bo’ness Athletic.

Stuart Drummond put both the visitors’ spot-kicks past home goalkeeper Elliott Turnbull.

The first was given for a 25th-minute foul on John Soutar by Ejay Gay and the second for what was judged to be a handball by Thomas Hume from a Keir Allan shot.

Drummond’s two goals sandwiched a 41st-minute equaliser past visiting No 1 Calum Sutherland from former Gala Fairydean Rovers defender Ben Herdman.

That loss was the Streamers’ 15th of the season, offset by 11 wins and four draws, and it sees them wrap up for summer in 11th place, with 37 points from 30 fixtures, 17 clear of the relegation zone.

