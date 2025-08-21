Berwick Rangers drawn away to Preston Athletic in round three of East of Scotland Qualifying Cup

Alex Harris in possession for Berwick Rangers as they beat Preston Athletic 1-0 at home in a pre-season friendly in July 2022 (Photo: Alan Bell)

Berwick Rangers have been drawn away to Preston Athletic in round three of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

A fourth-round trip to Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Bo’ness Athletic near Falkirk or Civil Service Strollers in Edinburgh is up for grabs for manager Kevin Haynes’ Rangers if they can get the better of their East of Scotland Football League division one hosts in that tie at Prestonpans’ Pennypit Park.

Dates have yet to be confirmed but last season’s 16 third-round ties were played from September into December and round four’s eight followed later in December and January.

The Northumbrians haven’t met Athletic, one of Haynes’ old clubs as a player, in the qualifying cup before but they did go up against them in the East of Scotland Cup’s last four in 2006 and final in 2004, winning 2-1 and losing 3-2 respectively, both away.

Kyle Baker in action for Berwick Rangers as they beat Preston Athletic 1-0 at home in a pre-season friendly in July 2022 (Photo: Alan Bell)

They also hosted them, with Stuart Malcolm as manager, for a pre-season friendly in July 2022, winning 1-0 thanks to an Alex Harris goal.

Rangers made it to the qualifying cup’s semi-finals last time round, losing 4-2 at home to the EoSFL premier division’s Dunbar United, Haynes’ previous club as gaffer, in April.

That knockout followed wins by 3-0 hosting Hill of Beath Hawthorn in round five in March, 4-3 in a penalty shootout away to further Fifers Crossgates Primrose after ending open play tied at 2-2 in round four last December, 2-0 at home to West Lothian’s Armadale Thistle in round three the month before and 5-0 against Fauldhouse United, also at Shielfield Park, in round two last September.

Last season’s last-four exit was as far as Berwick have ever made it in the qualifying cup.