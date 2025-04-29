You might have spare cash sitting in your energy account - here's how to get it back | Canva

Could you be owed £100s by your energy supplier without knowing it? Here’s how to claim your money back and cut your bills even further.

Thousands of households could be sitting on a secret cash stash — and it’s all thanks to unused credit on their energy accounts.

Energy customers who pay by direct debit often build up extra credit, especially during the warmer months when gas and electricity use drops. But many people have no idea they could be entitled to a refund — sometimes worth hundreds of pounds.

Uswitch has sounded the alarm, warning that around £1.5 billion of customers’ money could be tied up with suppliers. That’s roughly £206 per household on average. Some unlucky customers have even seen their credit swallowed up when their supplier went bust, although protections have improved since.

So how do you get your hands on it? It’s simpler than you might think. Under Ofgem rules, energy companies must refund any requested surplus unless there’s a very good reason not to. If you’re in credit, you can ask for your money back — and your supplier must cough up.

Suppliers usually check accounts annually, but if you think you’re owed cash, you don’t have to wait. Contact your provider directly, armed with your most recent meter reading to back up your claim. Some companies even let you request refunds through their online account.

Be warned: if you’re about to hit high-usage winter months, it might be worth leaving some credit in place to avoid bigger direct debits later on. But if you’re confident you’re sitting pretty, it’s your money — so claim it.

Top tips to get your refund moving:

Send an up-to-date meter reading: Estimates could leave you short-changed

Check for ‘live’ refund options online: British Gas, Octopus and OVO all offer simple refund requests through their customer portals

Chase old accounts: If you’ve switched suppliers, you could still be owed a final balance refund

Octopus Energy says it automatically pays out if customers are more than £50 in credit for too long — but not all firms are so proactive.

And if your supplier refuses without a good reason? Take it to the Ombudsman — you could win not just your refund but extra compensation too.

In a cost-of-living crisis, every penny counts. It’s well worth checking — your hidden energy fortune could be just a phone call away.