Lamont slams boss Johnson over party
Borders MP John Lamont launched a rare attack on his boss, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this afternoon, saying he could not believe anyone who attended a boozy party in the Downing Street garden during lockdown last May could think it was within the rules.
During today's Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster, Mr Johnson apologised for the “bring your own booze” event, which took place on May 20, 2020, when the rest of the UK was banned from having large outdoor gatherings.
However, Johnson added that he had believed the party, attended by himself and his wife, to have been a “work event”.
He faced calls to resign from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the SNP’s Ian Blackford, but he told them to wait until an internal investigation into this and other parties had been completed.
The Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross repeated his statement that the PM should resign if it was found that he had misled parliament. It's the latest in a series of gaffes by the Prime Minister, with his backbenchers becoming increasingly rebellious.
Up to now, however, Borders MP John Lamont has toed the party line.
Mr Lamont told The Southern today: “It is completely unacceptable that this event went ahead.
"I do not understand who could have organised or attended such an event and thought it was compliant with the rules.
“Anyone not following the rules we have all been expected to should be held responsible. That is only fair to those of us who diligently complied with restrictions for months on end.”