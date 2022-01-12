Lamont slams boss Johnson over party

John Lamont says the Downing Street party last March was "unacceptable".

During today's Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster, Mr Johnson apologised for the “bring your own booze” event, which took place on May 20, 2020, when the rest of the UK was banned from having large outdoor gatherings.

However, Johnson added that he had believed the party, attended by himself and his wife, to have been a “work event”.

He faced calls to resign from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the SNP’s Ian Blackford, but he told them to wait until an internal investigation into this and other parties had been completed.

The Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross repeated his statement that the PM should resign if it was found that he had misled parliament. It's the latest in a series of gaffes by the Prime Minister, with his backbenchers becoming increasingly rebellious.

Up to now, however, Borders MP John Lamont has toed the party line.

Mr Lamont told The Southern today: “It is completely unacceptable that this event went ahead.

"I do not understand who could have organised or attended such an event and thought it was compliant with the rules.