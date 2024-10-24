Tribute to Alex Salmond paid in the council chamber

Convener quotes famous poem in tribute. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Former First Minister Alex Salmond was remembered today, Thursday, October 24, when tribute was paid at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council.

SBC convenor Councillor Watson McAteer paid his and the council’s respects to Mr Salmond, who died at the age of 69 earlier this month.

Mr McAteer described the former SNP leader as “undeniably a powerful and influential figure in Scottish politics”, adding: “His sudden death has left a tremendous void, not least to his loving family but also to his colleagues and many friends.

“Putting politics aside, Alex Salmond was a man who displayed and shared his passion for a cause, whether he shared his views or not he worked tirelessly for what he believed in and that itself should be applauded.

“More importantly he was a leader, a First Minister of Scotland and a loved husband to his wife Moira and his family, including his sister Gail and her family, who live here in the Borders.”

Mr McAteer finished by quoting from the national bard Robert Burns’ ‘A Man’s A Man for A’ That’.

It has been announced that a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 29.

A private service attended by close friends and family will be held near his home at Strichen Parish Church, followed by a burial at Strichen Cemetery.

A public memorial is to be held at a later date.