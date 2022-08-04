Five-year housing vision is on the agenda

Scottish Borders Council is seeking the views of residents and stakeholders on the next Local Housing Strategy, which will cover the period from 2023 to 2028.
An early engagement took place towards the end of 2021 and the feedback has identified four key issues to be addressed: homelessness, climate change and energy efficiency, specialist housing needs and housing delivery.
Views are now being sought on that quartet of issues and future housing priorities for the council and other local partners, including registered social landlords.
Councillor Euan Jardine, the leader of Scottish Borders Council, said the input of residents and all those in the housing sector was essential to the strategy’s success.
He said: “The strategy is a crucial element of the work of the council and partners to ensure housing needs are met. That is why it is so important that people take this opportunity to shape it.”
Two surveys are available, a short survey for residents and one for those involved in or representing organisations in the housing sector. Both are open until September 11 and can be found online at the council’s consultation hub – http://scotborders.citizenspace.com
Online sessions will also take place as follows:
Condition, climate change and energy efficiency: Tuesday, August 2, 11am to 1pm Homelessness: Wednesday, August 3, 5.30pm-7.30pm Housing delivery and placemaking: Monday, August 8, 3pm-5pm Particular housing and specialist provision: Wednesday, August 10, 9am-11am If you’d like to attend any of the workshops you can register your interest by completing a dedicated form available at https://scotborders.citizenspace.com