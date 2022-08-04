Five-year housing vision is on the agenda

Councillor Euan Jardine.

Scottish Borders Council is seeking the views of residents and stakeholders on the next Local Housing Strategy, which will cover the period from 2023 to 2028.

An early engagement took place towards the end of 2021 and the feedback has identified four key issues to be addressed: homelessness, climate change and energy efficiency, specialist housing needs and housing delivery.

Views are now being sought on that quartet of issues and future housing priorities for the council and other local partners, including registered social landlords.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Euan Jardine, the leader of Scottish Borders Council, said the input of residents and all those in the housing sector was essential to the strategy’s success.

He said: “The strategy is a crucial element of the work of the council and partners to ensure housing needs are met. That is why it is so important that people take this opportunity to shape it.”

Two surveys are available, a short survey for residents and one for those involved in or representing organisations in the housing sector. Both are open until September 11 and can be found online at the council’s consultation hub – http://scotborders.citizenspace.com

Online sessions will also take place as follows: