Riders celebrate legion’s centenary

The parade of bikers are piped to the service at Dryburgh Abbey.

Sue and Matt Merry are piling on the miles, taking in 80 counties and three countries in their challenge and were joined by local riders for the Borders section.

Reverend Sheila Moir held a service and a wreath was laid by the Merrys.

The British Legion Running the Standard challenge began in Plymouth and finished at a National Rally at Bishop Aukland, County Durham, last weekend.