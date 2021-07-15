Riders celebrate legion’s centenary
Members of the Borders Royal British Legion riders raised the standard at Dryburgh Hotel for the recent visit of a mother and son who are biking 3,000 miles in celebration of the legion’s 100th anniversary.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:41 pm
Sue and Matt Merry are piling on the miles, taking in 80 counties and three countries in their challenge and were joined by local riders for the Borders section.
Reverend Sheila Moir held a service and a wreath was laid by the Merrys.
The British Legion Running the Standard challenge began in Plymouth and finished at a National Rally at Bishop Aukland, County Durham, last weekend.
The Riders Branch is a national branch of the Royal British Legion.