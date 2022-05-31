Residents dress to impress at Tweedbank

Pre-School – 1st: Daddys Lidl star
P1-P3 – 1st: Swan; 2nd: Top Gun; 3rd: Aurora Princess
P4-P7 – 1st: Tweedbank News; 2nd: Sam Ryder; joint 3rd: William Wallace and Sylvester Jasper Footballer.
Adult – 1st: Val the Astronaught.
Pairs – 1st: Even Royalty Recycle; 2nd: Dominos Pizza Girls; joint 3rd: Lilo & Stitch and Charlie & the
Chocolate Factory.
Groups – 1st: Harry Potter & the Return of the Fair; 2nd: Tweedbank Thistle Walking Dead RIP Covid; 3rd: Around the world in 80 Days.
Community Groups – 1st: Tweedbank Nursery – When I Grow Up; 2nd: Tweedbank Early Learners – Mr Men; 3rd: Tweedbank Rainbows – Bug Hunt.
Overall winner, chosen from the category winners: Harry Potter & the Return of the Fair.