Residents dress to impress at Tweedbank

Results from the fancy dress at Tweedbank Fair, judged by the Lad, Lass and the Melrose principals, were as follows:

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:39 pm
Flower power at Tweedbank Fancy Dress. Photos: Alwyn Johnston.
Flower power at Tweedbank Fancy Dress. Photos: Alwyn Johnston.

Pre-School – 1st: Daddys Lidl star

P1-P3 – 1st: Swan; 2nd: Top Gun; 3rd: Aurora Princess

P4-P7 – 1st: Tweedbank News; 2nd: Sam Ryder; joint 3rd: William Wallace and Sylvester Jasper Footballer.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

Around the World in 80 Days.

Adult – 1st: Val the Astronaught.

Pairs – 1st: Even Royalty Recycle; 2nd: Dominos Pizza Girls; joint 3rd: Lilo & Stitch and Charlie & the

Chocolate Factory.

Groups – 1st: Harry Potter & the Return of the Fair; 2nd: Tweedbank Thistle Walking Dead RIP Covid; 3rd: Around the world in 80 Days.

Flying the flags for Ukraine.

Community Groups – 1st: Tweedbank Nursery – When I Grow Up; 2nd: Tweedbank Early Learners – Mr Men; 3rd: Tweedbank Rainbows – Bug Hunt.

Overall winner, chosen from the category winners: Harry Potter & the Return of the Fair.

What I want to be when I grow up. We love "The Boss".
Even Royalty Recycle came second in their age group.
Overall winners, Harry Potter and the Return of the Fair, with the judges.
ResidentsMelroseSwan