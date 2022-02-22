Colin set to pull for Doddie

Colin Smith.

And as if that’s not enough, Colin Smith also plans to hook up an HGV trailer to his already burgeoning load for the attempt in August.

Colin hopes to raise £55,555 for the MND charity, after being “gutted” hearing of rugby star Doddie Weir’s diagnosis.

Colin said: “I had met and got to know Doddie while working for several years with Rock Steady Security and because of the association and respect I had built up for for him, I felt compelled to help.

"I wanted to do something out of the ordinary and in the most effective way to raise funds for the charity Doddie has founded.”

He had originally planned to perform the feat in 2020, but this was postponed due to the pandemic, and now Colin says he’s back, fitter, stronger and ready for the biggest challenge of his life.