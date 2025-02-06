Giant pylons opposition alliance formed

​The project involves building giant electricity pylons.

Opposition is growing to plans for giant pylons across the Borders into England as a new action group is formed.

Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) wants to connect a planned electricity sub station near Lauder with awaiting overhead lines near Carlisle by using 60m (197ft) high steel towers.

Residents living in rural areas along the 50-mile route are concerned about the impact of the pylons and are calling for a complete rethink.

Now a a cross-Borders alliance of nine local community action groups has been formed to fight Government plans that would see Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) build a new energy ‘superhighway’ consisting of 400kV overhead power lines to carry Scottish wind-powered energy to England via giant 65m pylons, with industrial-scale transmission sub stations and battery farms along a route from Gala North, south to the Scottish-English Border near Newcastleton.

The newly formed Action Against Pylons: Scottish Borders Alliance believes this proposed development will cause irreparable damage to the Borders countryside, forever.

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton and MP John Lamont have both written objections to the mega-pylon Cross Border Connection Project, which would install approximately 75km of new overhead power between a location near Lauder in Berwickshire and the Carlisle area.

The project is designed to both strengthen the electricity network between Scotland and England for increased home-produced renewable energy and connect new proposed onshore windfarms in the Scottish Borders to the network.

But the new alliance believe there has been a lack of consultation and clarity from the developer.

A spokesperson said: “Gala North is nearer to the Royal Burgh of Lauder, home to the historic Lauder Common Ride, but who knew? Misnaming ugly, potentially noisy substations is just one way that SPEN appear to be doing their best to consult local communities about the ‘preferred’ route for their ‘cross border connection’ as little as possible.

“The proposed installation of giant pylons, battery storage sites and electricity sub-stations within unspoilt countryside would cause immense and irreparable damage to our landscape forever.

“The consultation meetings were all set during the day, during the working week, and with little or no notice making it tactically difficult for many of the local working population to attend events and thus affecting attendance numbers.

“This is in stark contrast to the public meeting organised by the office of John Lamont MP which took place on a Saturday afternoon and where subsequently over one-hundred and twenty people attended.”

Action against Pylons: Scottish Borders Alliance has invited SPEN and representatives of the Scottish Government to walk the preferred route ‘as soon as possible’ so that they can put themselves in the shoes of the people who know and love the Scottish Borders.

The spokesperson added: “We recognise the need to make efforts to move towards Net Zero. Notwithstanding this, as a general principle we are opposed to the use of pylons and overhead lines across the entire route proposed. The Scottish Borders have a landscape of outstanding natural beauty and heritage and we want to ensure that it remains intact for future generations.

“We call on SPEN and the Scottish and UK Governments that are behind the plans, to amend this proposal in keeping with the overwhelming feelings of the residents that will be forced to live with it.”

Responding to the concerns, a SPEN spokesperson said: “Demand for electricity is set to double and we need to modernise Britain’s grid to meet our future needs.

“The Cross Border project is a vital infrastructure upgrade that will unlock economic growth, jobs, homes and businesses across the region and beyond as part of a major rewiring of Britain.

“This is the first stage of an extensive consultation process, we will continue to work positively with the community to help shape proposed plans and welcome future engagement.”