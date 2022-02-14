Cafe owner made to pay compensation to women he abused

De Cafe Lounge, High Street, Hawick. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Karip Yardim, 47, had denied touching the women on the buttocks and making inappropriate comments at De Cafe Lounge between April and October 2019.

But he was found guilty of the offences following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last month.

A victim told the trial how she was only 16 years old when Yardim came up to her on several occasions and grabbed her buttocks as she tried to get away from him.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also described how he would talk about having sex with her in a shower room.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said background reports highlighted he was a low risk of re-offending and that he would be suitable for a community-based disposal.

She said that while they were serious charges they were at the lower end of the scale.

Ms Clinkscale said Yardim had also been subjected to “vigilante behaviour” since his conviction and had suffered a number of difficulties at his home address and place of work, resulting in his wife and daughter having to go to London to stay with other family members.