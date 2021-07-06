Andrew McClyman's ram went for £4,000 at Kelso auction in 2018. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The Border Union Agricultural Society has announced that the 2021 Solantel Kelso Ram Sales will go ahead at the society’s regional home at Springwood Park in Kelso on Friday, September 10, subject to government and local restrictions in place at the time of the event.

The event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in the light of easing restrictions and the success of the UK’s vaccine programme, the 2021 sales are is set to proceed.

Extensive work has been ongoing to ensure the creation of a safe and Covid-secure environment for this key date in the UK sheep industry calendar.

Kelso Ram Sales date back to 1838 and the event is Europe’s biggest one-day ram sale.

Over five thousand sheep and around 20 different breeds are expected to take part, with sales taking place across 15 rings with seven different auction companies.

In 2019, the top selling shearling was a Blue Faced Leicester which sold for £15,000, while a Suffolk made the best price for a lamb at £6,000.

This year’s main event sponsors Norbrook under their Solental brand.

The 2021 Kelso Ram Sales will take place under the watchful eye of the Border Union’s new executive director, Dan Withall.

As well as having a wealth of high-level experience in crowd management and health and safety, Dan has a keen interest in sheep farming.

His family bred and showed rare breed sheep and he is an executive member of Yetholm Border Shepherd’s Show.

Dan said: “The past 16 months have been incredibly difficult for many and hugely disruptive to the agricultural industry’s calendar of sales, shows and events so we’re delighted that we’re able to proceed with the 2021 Kelso Ram Sales.