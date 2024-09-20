Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tadpole water is the latest viral health trend on social media.

It got its name thanks to looking like frog spawn.

Tadpole water is made from chia seeds, lemon and water.

Wellness influencers claim it has health benefits and can help aid weight loss.

Popular among Gen Z, tadpole water gets its name thanks to its gloopy texture making it look like frog spawn, but fear not, it is in fact made from chia seeds.

Once a staple of the ancient Aztec and Mayan diets, chia seeds have grown in popularity as a modern-day superfood. Packed health benefits including omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and essential micronutrients, these tiny seeds are having a moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about tadpole water, how to make it, its health benefits and what it really tastes like.

Tadpole Water after 2 hours | cm

What is tadpole water?

Tadpole water is not actually frog spawn, the new viral health trend that is taking off on social name gained the nickname thanks to the visual similarities. It is actually chia seeds in water, which social media influencers are claiming is helping promote health benefits including aiding weight loss.

How can you make tadpole water?

To make tadpole water, all you need to do is mix warm water, lemon and chia seeds, it’s important that you let the chia seeds soak up the water so leave the mixture for a few hours.

You can watch the video below of Lancaster Post senior reporter Catherine Musgrove showing us how to make tadpole water and telling us exactly what it tastes like.

What are the benefits of chia seeds?

Chia seeds have plenty of health benefits, they offer a high fibre content which helps promote a feeling of fullness and supports digestive health. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for heart health and brain function. They are a plant-based source of protein, making them a great option to vegan and vegetarian diets and are rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus which contributes to bone health.

Sarah Jefferies, a Food Safety Expert, from Paediatric First Aid explains: “The surge in interest in chia seed drinks and diets is a testament to the growing demand for natural, nutritious, and effective health solutions. While chia seeds offer numerous health benefits, they should be consumed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for sustainable weight management.”

Are there any dangers eating chia seeds?

Chia seeds are not suitable for everyone, people who have gastrointestinal disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), should double check with their healthcare professional before trying it due to the high fibre content.

Chia seeds may also affect blood pressure and sugar levels, if you are on medication for these conditions seek medical advice before eating.

In rare cases people can have an allergic reaction to chia seeds, with symptoms such as rashes or itching. If you experience any of these symptoms stop taking chia seeds and reach out to a medical professional.

Jeffries advises: "Individuals with specific health conditions, such as gastrointestinal disorders or swallowing difficulties, should consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating chia seeds into their diet. It's crucial to approach chia seed consumption with awareness and moderation."

We’d love to hear from you. What do you think about the tadpole water trend? Have you tried tadpole water? Share your opinion in the comment section below.