Top award for NHS Borders midwives

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The local health authority is one of only three health boards in Scotland to receive this prestigious award in recognition of its excellent and sustained practice in the support of infant feeding and parent-infant relationships.

The BFI accreditation is a globally recognised programme based on a set of evidence-based standards which are designed to provide parents with the best possible care. In addition, the programme aims to help parents build close and loving relationships with their baby and to feed them in ways which support positive health and development.

Interim lead midwife at NHS Borders, Kirsteen Guthrie, said: “This outstanding achievement, which represents our true core values, is a credit to our maternity team for their hard work and commitment during a challenging time.

"One of the main aims of the BFI is actively encouraging mothers to make an informed feeding choice. We achieve this by providing mums with the appropriate information, advice and support which takes into consideration their circumstances and focuses on close loving relationships.

“When mums decide to breastfeed this provides health benefits for both mum and baby such as reducing their baby’s risk of infections, diarrhoea and vomiting. There are also lifelong health benefits with breastfed babies having reduced rates of obesity and cardiovascular disease in adulthood. In addition to these benefits mums who breastfeed lower their risk of breast and ovarian cancer, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease and obesity.”

Director of Nursing at NHS Borders and BFI Guardian, Sarah Horan, added: “[This award] is an amazing achievement which really highlights the dedication and commitment of our colleagues across maternity services and public health.