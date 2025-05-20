Weight-loss 'wonder drugs' should be part of a more deliberate approach, says a new survey | Voy

A major study reveals Scots are losing more weight than anyone else in the UK – and it’s not just down to medication, say researchers.

Scotland is officially losing more weight than anywhere else in the UK – and a new study suggests the reason isn’t down to diet or access to medication, but to habits and engagement with structured weight loss support.

A large-scale analysis of nearly 60,000 patients across the UK, conducted by medicated weight loss provider Voy in collaboration with Imperial College London, found that patients who tracked their weight weekly or attended at least one health coaching session lost 53% more weight on average than those using medication alone.

All participants in the study were prescribed weight loss injections such as Wegovy or Mounjaro. However, outcomes varied significantly depending on how actively patients engaged with the programme. The data showed that individuals in Scotland achieved the greatest average weight loss, followed by those in Wales, Northern Ireland and the West Midlands.

Voy attributes these differences to patient behaviour. According to its own internal data, those in Scotland were more likely to track their weight regularly, attend coaching sessions and use the accompanying digital tools. These actions—particularly when combined—were linked to substantially better weight loss results.

The study also revealed clear demographic patterns. Women aged fifty-five and over were the most consistent in adopting long-term habits, tracking their weight an average of six times per month and attending five coaching sessions per programme. In contrast, men aged 18 to 24 tracked their weight less frequently - around three times per month - and attended fewer than one coaching session on average.

Even small behavioural changes were shown to make a difference. Patients who tracked their weight just once a week or took part in a single coaching session lost significantly more weight, suggesting that sustained engagement rather than intensity may be the key factor in long-term results.

Voy claims its standout results in the study are due to its approach of combining medication with a personalised, habit-focused programme designed to support long-term behaviour change. This model, it says, contrasts with some other providers in the UK market, which also offer access to prescription weight loss medication but place less emphasis on structured coaching and regular self-tracking.

As the use of GLP-1 weight loss treatments grows across the UK, the findings suggest that medication alone is rarely enough. Behavioural support remains a critical factor in achieving—and maintaining—healthier weight outcomes.