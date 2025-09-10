Improved service for people with dementia in Hawick and Galashiels

Lynn Weir, Lead Nurse for Admiral Nurse Service; Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, Champion for Deaf Community and Older People for the Scottish Borders; Christine Proudfoot, Nurse Consultant/Strategic Dementia Lead for the HSCP; and Bob Cochrane, Account Manager for Dementia UK.

An improved service for people living with dementia in Galashiels and Hawick is guaranteed after the appointment of a specialist nurse.

A new Admiral Nurse role has been launched to support people in the two towns.

Admiral Nurses are dementia specialist nurses who offer practical and emotional support to anyone affected by dementia.

Referrals can be made at any time, for example, prior to a diagnosis of dementia, throughout periods of carer stress, navigating transitions in care level required, through to supporting families at the end of life.

Based within all health centres in Galashiels and Hawick, referrals are accepted from GP practices, Health and Social Care staff, and partners in the Third Sector.

Advice and information is also available from the Borders Carers Centre and at the Partnership’s What Matters Hub drop-in sessions.

Anyone being referred must be registered with a GP in Galashiels or Hawick.

The service is being supported by NHS Borders Health Charity and Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity.

Bob Cochrane, Account Manager, said: “Dementia UK is delighted to have such an enthusiastic, committed and experienced nurse in Lynn Weir, to be our most recent Scottish Admiral Nurse.

“We have been blessed in collaborating with such a professional and outward looking host in the local Health and Social Care Partnership.”

Christine Proudfoot, Nurse Consultant/Strategic Dementia Lead, said: “The launch of the new Admiral Nurse service at Galashiels Health Centre was a great opportunity to share what can be provided and was attended by varying stakeholders from third sector, social care, housing providers and members of the public.

“I look forward to improving the experience of people living with dementia and also their carers to help them navigate supports and community resources.”

Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, Champion for Dementia for the Scottish Borders, said: “I’m delighted to support the launch of the Admiral Nurse Service, in partnership with Dementia UK.

“This specialist provision is another piece of the puzzle of how we are able to support the person living with dementia and their carers and I have every confidence it will make a meaningful difference to those who access it, ensuring they receive compassionate, expert guidance at every stage of their journey.”