The Borders' only PCR test centre is to close at the end of March

Cubicles were installed in the hall at Langlee Community Centre as the testing station took over.

Langlee Community Centre in Marigold Drive was established as a testing centre near the start of the pandemic.

The council-owned complex is still currently operating as a test centre, but the lease expires on March 31, with unconfirmed reports of a mobile unit being established in its place.

Concern has been expressed that local residents have been deprived of the use of the large hall and cafe for too long amid worries of the impact it was having on physical and mental health in the community, as two of the six groups that had used the hall had since folded.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council, Galashiels councillor Harry Scott was also given assurances that the cost of any possible damage to flooring in the hall due to cubicles being installed would be met by the NHS.

Mr Scott said: “They had put cubicles in there and the community centre’s committee was worried that maybe some damage had been done to the flooring.

“My point is that once the NHS leave that they pay for any reinstatement work that is required and that these costs don’t fall on Scottish Borders Council or the house management committee.

“It would also be important that any repairs needed are done as quickly as possible because six groups had to leave because the NHS went in there and two of them have since folded.

“You have to support the NHS and it’s quite right that the facility was offered at the start but as things go on you have to look at the unconsidered consequences.”