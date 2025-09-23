RTA Law LLP recognised at National Awards for commitment to road safety

At the Institute of Master Tutors of Driving’s annual awards lunch in Coventry earlier this month, Scottish Borders based RTA Law LLP was formally recognised for its longstanding commitment to road safety and the protection of vulnerable road users. Solicitors Zara Jones and Roz Galloway attended the ceremony on behalf of the firm.

Since its establishment in 2011, RTA Law has positioned itself as more than a niche litigation practice. The firm has consistently sought to influence road safety policy through advocacy, education, and public engagement. A notable example is the RoadShare campaign, launched in 2013, which placed the issue of presumed liability in civil law firmly on the Scottish policy agenda.

The awards event brought together a wide spectrum of organisations and individuals who share a common aim: reducing casualties on UK roads. For RTA Law, one of the highlights was recognition of its #TakeAnotherLook campaign, launched in 2022 under the Motorcycle Law Scotland brand. Backed by Honda Motorcycles, the British Motorcyclists Federation, IAM RoadSmart and others, the initiative encourages drivers to take an extra moment at junctions, where many serious collisions occur. With over 6,500 signatures of support, the campaign has also secured the firm a place within the Motorcycle Focus Group, giving it a voice in shaping national road safety strategy.

RTA Law’s ethos is underpinned by the personal commitment of its team. All solicitors and staff are qualified advanced drivers, advanced riders or both, trained through the Institute of Advanced Motorists. This practical experience informs their legal work and strengthens their understanding of the challenges faced by clients involved in road traffic collisions.

Reflecting on the event, the firm emphasised that the award is not simply a matter of professional recognition, but part of a wider collective endeavour. As Ms Jones commented, “The progress made in road safety is only possible through collaboration. Our role as lawyers is not confined to litigation, it extends to advocacy and contributing to long-term change.”

The recognition at Coventry serves as both encouragement and a reminder that the legal profession has a continuing role to play in advancing road safety for all.