Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spotify HiFi was first teased in 2017 and then announced in 2021.

Three years later it could finally launch but at an extra cost for subscribers.

References to lossless audio was spotted in the Spotify app code last year.

Spotify is finally set to introduce its long awaited high fidelity (HiFi) sound, but it will cost music lovers extra. The feature was first teased seven years ago but looks like it will finally arrive as a premium add-on later this year.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular streaming service will also be adding new tools for creating playlists and managing their song libraries as part of the ‘Supremium” offering. Users will have to pay extra on top of their current subscription to unlock the features when they launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomberg reports that the tier’s pricing will vary depending on each user’s base plan but will average out to about a 40% markup. It comes as Spotify announced a price increase for customers earlier in 2024.

What is Spotify HiFi?

In this photo illustration, the Spotify music app is seen on a phone. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Spotify is set to join Apple Music and Amazon in offering high-quality audio, which has been dubbed by some as lossless audio. The streaming giant debuted its HiFi offering at the Stream On event in February of 2021, having first teased it in 2017, but it has still yet to officially launch more than three years later.

However, according to reports, Spotify is gearing up to finally launch the long-delayed feature as part of a premium add-on for existing customers. Discussing the HiFi feature in 2022, Spotify said: “We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet. We will of course update you here when we can."

How much will Spotify HiFi cost?

As previously mentioned, Bloomberg have reported that the high-quality audio will be locked behind a premium add-on for subscribers. The exact pricing has yet to be announced, but according to reports in the US it could cost upwards of $5 extra (expect a similar price in the UK).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotify spokesperson Grey Munford said in a statement to The Verge: “At Spotify, we are constantly exploring ideas to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.”

What other features could be included in the add-on?

Spotify is keeping tight lipped about the premium add-on, but leaks have hinted at what to expect. The Verge reports that code spotted within the app last year, 24-bit lossless audio, the ability to create playlists with AI, a feature that filters songs in a playlist by mood, and more could form part of the offering.

AI playlists were introduced for premium subscribers as a beta test earlier this year as well as a DJ feature that creates a simulated (but personalised) radio station for users.