TikTok is testing out Snapstreak like feature.

Limited users have already received the update and have shown it off on social media.

Streak badges will appear if you DM a user for at least three days in a row.

TikTok is working on its own twist on one of Snapchat’s most popular features and it is being tested on users right now.

The social media giant is tooling around with ways to increase engagement on the app, which sounds like a threat to our free time. It is not known if the streak feature will be rolled out to the wider user base, but keep your eyes peeled.

Snapchat streaks are one of the video messaging apps' most iconic features and users can now pay extra in order to pause them. Snapstreaks were first launched in 2015 and it is a surprise that more social media platforms haven’t tried to replicate it as well (that reminds me to keep my DuoLingo streak going).

What has TikTok said about streaks?

TikTok has confirmed that it is testing out streaks, TechCrunch report. However the company has not provided any further details.

Currently, TikTok streaks are being tested in limited markets and only select users currently have access to the feature. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Y'all don't got TikTok streaks like dis” and shared a screenshot from the streaks in the app.

How do TikTok streaks work?

TikTok streaks don’t stray far from the tried and tested formula of Snapstreaks. To get a streak, you need to DM someone on TikTok for at least three days in a row and then the little flame badge will appear beside the name - just like on Snapchat.

A streak will come to an end if neither person sends a message within 24 hours of the last message. Users will be given a nudge if the streak is at risk of ending, but this can be turned off inside the privacy settings on the app.