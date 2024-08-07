Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prices of streaming services continue to rise.

Netflix and Disney have upped monthly fees in recent years.

However it is more niche offerings which will set you back the most.

The all-you-can-eat buffet of streaming services available to us in 2024 means you may have lost track of what you are forking out each month. Sure it is a smorgasbord of options, from live premier league football to anime and handpicked cinema classics, but that comes at a cost.

Prices have continued to rise across the major names like Netflix and Disney all announce increases in recent years. The water is further muddied by the multiple subscription tiers offered by some of the services - meaning you may be paying more than you need without realising it.

We have pulled together a list of six of the most costly subscriptions right now - with fees above £10 per month. See the list below and details of what you get for your money.

Disney Plus Premium - £10.99 per month

The highest tier of Disney’s streaming service will set you back £10.99 per month in the UK as of August 2024. It includes the ability to watch on up to four devices at the same time, so everyone can be happy.

The premium tier also comes with 4K UHD & HDR streaming. And there is also the option for Dolby Atmos support - if applicable.

Netflix Premium - £17.99 per month

The highest tier of Netflix will set you back £17.99 and includes the ability to watch select shows and films in 4K UHD. You can also pay an extra £4.99 per month each to add up to two extra people outside your household to your account.

It also allows for you to watch on up to six different devices at the same time. It includes unlimited ad-free streaming of Netflix’s full catalogue of films, shows and games.

Mubi - £11.99 to £18.99 per month

For real cinephiles, Mubi is a curated service offering a handpicked mix of films from around the globe. It includes buzzy recent releases, such as the acclaimed 2024 picture La Chimera, classics from favourites like Yorgos Lanthimos and gems just waiting to be discovered.

There are two subscriptions available starting with the normal option, Mubi, and it will cost you £11.99 per month. It includes a seven day free trial, access to the full library and the ability to download films with iOS and Android.

For £18.99 with Mubi GO, you get all of the above plus one hand-picked cinema ticket per week. If you are looking for an excuse to watch films on the big screen more often, this might be the option for you.

DAZN NFL Game Pass Pro - £15.99 per month

For any NFL fans out there, DAZN allows them to watch all of the action throughout the season. And you can catch up on games after full-time, so you don’t end up staying up until 3am on a Sunday night.

DAZN offers the subscription for £15.99 per month or £159.99 all in one go for the season. Watch every game, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. Plus get access to NFL RedZone, Hard Knocks, NFL Network and more (some blackout restrictions apply).

Discovery Plus Premium (plus TNT Sports) - £30.99 per month

If you are wanting to watch TNT Sports and catch NBA, UFC, Premier League and Champions League action, you can pay for the super premium Discovery Plus tier. It will set you back £30.99 per month.

As well as all of TNT Sports action, you get all the other benefits of Discovery Plus. Including currently the ability to watch the Olympics live and on-demand.

You can subscribe to Discovery Plus’s TNT sports package here - just in time for the new Premier League season.

Now Sports Pass - £34.99 per month

For those who are wanting to watch all the EFL action and some of the biggest Premier League games this season, Now offers a sports pass with flexible options like one day membership as well as monthly fee.

The flexible monthly membership costs £34.99, but you may be able to get an offer as well when you join up for the first time. It includes all 12 Sky Sports channels and all Sky Sports + streams (for those wanting to watch EFL action).

What is the best value streaming service in your opinion - is it a more pricey option with a killer feature, or something like Tubi which is free? Let our tech specialist know by emailing [email protected].