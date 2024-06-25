Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amazon is offering its Prime membership free for a month - just in time for Prime Day 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the online retailer's biggest shopping events of the year, with deals to be had across all the major brands including Ninja, Shark, FitBit, Bose, Oral B, Samsung, Sony, L’Oréal, Elemis and ghd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event, which will be running across Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, promises hundreds of thousands of discounts, and

Amazon claims customers have saved almost £2 billion over the event.

Amazon is offering its Prime membership free for a month - just in time for Prime Day 2024 (Photo by Sundry Photography - stock.adobe) | Sundry Photography - stock.adobe

To make the most of the offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which usually costs £8.99 per month, but Amazon will give new customers a 30-day free trial if you sign up by clicking here.

That will mean you'll not only be eligible for all the Prime Day deals, but you'll also be able to use the free fast delivery service on most products, and you'll unlock all the other Prime membership benefits too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes Amazon's Prime Video service, with access to movies and TV including the popular Clarkson's Farm series, and you'll also get ad-free music and podcasts as part of the package.

Books, gaming and photo storage are also included with Prime membership, and free trial customers will be eligible to enjoy these for the month too.