Boss appointed for delay-hit £6.7m tapestry centre being built in Galashiels

Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, centre director for the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor attraction in Galashiels.

That job has gone to Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, co-owner of Edinburgh’s Citidogs canine creche.

The 59-year-old will be part of the Live Borders team tasked with running the tourist attraction, currently taking shape in Channel Street and next-door High Street.

Ms Maxwell-Forbes, a contender on BBC2’s Dragons’ Den in 2010, said: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland is a phenomenal achievement, and this new visitor experience will celebrate the creative talents of the army of 1,000 stitchers, the story of Scotland and its people.

How the new Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre due to open in Galashiels in spring 2021 will look.

“It is a triumph of creativity, skill, community and passion.

“I’m incredibly positive about the exciting task ahead of me. This is not only an amazing opportunity for me, but for Live Borders, all project partners, for Galashiels and the Scottish Borders too.

“I see my role as critical to ensuring we get this 100% correct.

“I will be reaching out to community groups, local businesses and regional organisations, as well as the stitchers, to maximise opportunities for partnership and collaboration.”

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development, Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, welcomed her appointment, saying: “I am delighted that Sandy Maxwell-Forbes is in place as tapestry centre director, a key and exciting role for the whole of the Borders.”

“Sandy is vastly experienced, and I look forward to seeing her work alongside the wide range of tourism businesses, the textile industry, manufacturers and organisations right across the Scottish Borders all aiming to make a real difference to the town and the region.”

Mike Gray, chairman of community group Energise Galashiels, added: “This is great news for Galashiels, and we are looking forward to working with Sandy Maxwell-Forbes and contributing as much as we can towards making the Great Tapestry of Scotland an outstanding success.”