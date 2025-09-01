Calling Borders book enthusiasts

Book lovers in the Borders are being invited to join in the celebrations as the Melrose Literary Society, founded in 1885 and one of the UK's oldest literary groups, marks its 140th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society’s new season starts on Tuesday, September 9, with Professor Katie Halsey giving a fascinating insight into past reading trends in the Borders, using the findings from a study of early public library records by the University of Stirling.

It includes the borrowings of lead miners in Dumfries & Galloway and French Prisoners of War in Selkirk, with a host of other characters revealing what people really borrowed from 18 historic libraries across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society’s 140th anniversary programme also features talks on John Buchan’s 150th birthday, Mary Queen of Scots’ captivity, Hugh MacDiarmid's poetry, the imagination of Nan Shepherd, and more.

Professor Halsey's talk is based on the University of Stirling's project Books & Borrowing in Scotland 1750-1830

Paul Poplawski, President of the society, said: “The society offers a rich variety of speakers and topics every season to appeal to a wide range of interests.

“All our talks are held in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and time is always allowed for discussion and questions from the floor.Anyone interested in books is very warmly invited to join us, so please come along and help the society to continue to flourish as we embark on this historic anniversary year!”

“Books & borrowing in Scotland 1747–1837', with Professor Katie Halsey, is on Tuesday, September 9, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose. Admission £6. All welcome.

'