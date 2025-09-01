Calling Borders book enthusiasts
The society’s new season starts on Tuesday, September 9, with Professor Katie Halsey giving a fascinating insight into past reading trends in the Borders, using the findings from a study of early public library records by the University of Stirling.
It includes the borrowings of lead miners in Dumfries & Galloway and French Prisoners of War in Selkirk, with a host of other characters revealing what people really borrowed from 18 historic libraries across Scotland.
The society’s 140th anniversary programme also features talks on John Buchan’s 150th birthday, Mary Queen of Scots’ captivity, Hugh MacDiarmid's poetry, the imagination of Nan Shepherd, and more.
Paul Poplawski, President of the society, said: “The society offers a rich variety of speakers and topics every season to appeal to a wide range of interests.
“All our talks are held in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and time is always allowed for discussion and questions from the floor.Anyone interested in books is very warmly invited to join us, so please come along and help the society to continue to flourish as we embark on this historic anniversary year!”
“Books & borrowing in Scotland 1747–1837', with Professor Katie Halsey, is on Tuesday, September 9, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose. Admission £6. All welcome.
'