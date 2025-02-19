EastEnders is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week 📺

EastEnders is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week.

An hour-long episode will air on the BBC tonight.

But what time will it start - and how to watch?

EastEnders is set to air a special hour-long episode tonight - exactly 40 years after the famous theme tune was first heard on TV. The legendary soap is celebrating the milestone anniversary throughout the week.

It includes an extra-long episode - as well as a live special tomorrow (February 20). Whether you have been watching since that first night, or just tuning in for the anniversary you will want to make sure you aren’t caught out by the TV schedule.

The BBC has confirmed exactly what time the hour-long 40th anniversary episode will start. While the plans for the rest of the week have also been revealed.

What time is EastEnders on TV tonight?

Jamie Winstone will reprise her role as a young Peggy Mitchell in scenes set to air during EastEnders' 40th anniversary week. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The hour-long episode is airing on the BBC as part of the soap’s 40th anniversary week. The Beeb has announced its schedule plans for tonight (February 19).

It is due to start at 7.30pm, the same time as the other episodes airing this week. It will run for 60 minutes and end at 8.30pm.

How to watch EastEnders?

The show will air on BBC One/ One HD and iPlayer simultaneously at the same time. Each episode will start at 7.30pm this week, as mentioned in the section above.

Tonight’s episode is an hour-long special, while the other episodes will run for 30 minutes each. The live episode will also be half-an-hour long.

What to expect from EastEnders tonight?

In the synopsis for the hour-long special, via Radio Times, it reads: “A tragic disaster engulfs Albert Square, leaving lives in peril. Linda is on a mission to help a friend in need, while Denise faces a huge decision.”

When did the first ever episode of EastEnders air on TV?

The BBC soap burst onto the scene on February 19 1985 and it is still going strong 40 years later. It is the reason that the extra long episode is airing on Wednesday this week - it marks exactly four decades since the soap began.

Can you remember watching the first episode of EastEnders when it aired? Let me know your memories by email: [email protected].