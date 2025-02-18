EastEnders is celebrating its 40th birthday in style 📺

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week.

It includes an hour-long episode and a live special.

But don’t get caught out by the TV schedule.

EastEnders is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style this week. Old faces and favourites have returned - including Grant Mitchell.

If you are wanting to tune in for the special event but haven’t watched it regularly - you will want to make sure you don’t get caught out by the BBC’s TV schedule. The anniversary will include a live episode and a public vote that will be incorporated into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders 40th anniversary will also see the identity of Cindy’s Christmas Day attacker revealed. Here’s all you need to know:

When is EastEnders on TV for its 40th anniversary?

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) on EastEnders | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

To celebrate its big birthday, the soap will be on BBC throughout the week - every day except Friday (February 21). These are the dates that EastEnders will be on this week:

Monday - 7.30pm

Tuesday - 7.30pm

Wednesday - 7.30pm

Thursday - 7.30pm

The episode on Wednesday (February 19) will be an hour-long special, helping to mark the show’s anniversary. Old favourites and iconic faces have returned as part of the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And fans will have the chance to vote and decide the future of one of the most beloved residents of Walford.

When is the live episode of EastEnders?

As part of the anniversary, there will be a live episode taking place on Thursday (February 18). It will see the results of the public vote on Denise’s potential suitor being factored into the script - so viewers will find out who won it, as the episode airs.

A more recent addition to the EastEnders repertoire, the first live episode was broadcast back in 2010 - for the show’s 25th anniversary. There have been seven in total - including a full week back in 2015 and the one for the 40th anniversary.

Are you planning to watch the anniversary of EastEnders? Let me know by email: [email protected].