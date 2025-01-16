Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors lost two more players in Thursday’s episode 🕵️‍♂️

The Traitors saw more departures in the latest episode.

A new face also put on the cloak and joined The Traitors.

But who was murdered and who was banished?

The Traitors returned for another fresh instalment of murder and intrigue. It saw a new traitor pull on the cloak and plenty of drama.

Fan favourite player Linda was banished in the previous episode (January 15) - after Fozia was killed in the ‘death match’ card game. It saw two more contestants leave the game as the show barrels towards its conclusion.

Here’s what happened in the latest instalment of the BBC drama. Recap all the action, including the latest departures.

Did Charlotte accept the invitation to The Traitors?

The Traitors Claudia Winkleman does country meets gothic glam in this cardigan by self Portrait. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert, Euan Cherry

The previous night’s cliff-hanger ending saw Charlotte receiving a summons from Minah. It remained up in the air if she would accept the invitation to join the Traitors.

Minah was forced to recruit after Linda’s banishment, which meant that just one Traitor left in the tower. Charlotte agreed to accept the invitation and became a recruited Traitor.

Who was murdered?

Immediately after being recruited, Charlotte had to take part in her first murder. They narrowed the shortlist down to Lisa, Jake and Anna.

It was revealed at the next breakfast that Anna had been ‘murdered’. While the other two remained in the game.

The decision to remove Anna from the game comes after she had previously been unsuccessfully seduced earlier in the season. She had also accused Minah of being a Traitor the night before.

The three players who are at risk of being murdered at the start of Friday’s episode are: Lisa, Joe and Jake.

What was the mission on Thursday night?

The players were split into two teams - one of five and one of six - with one going to the woods and the others staying in the castle. The team in the woods were sent to a ‘dolls house’ and tasked with finding the dolls that were singing nursery rhymes - but backwards.

They had to memorise the tune, call the players back in the castle and sing it to them. They would record it into a gramophone and then play it backwards to identify the proper tune - for example Three Blind Mice was one.

It was a truly more-ish bit of camp and perhaps the highlight of the season so far for me at least. The design of the cabin was magnificent and the challenge was just brilliant - especially when Jake went rogue and just started ripping things apart trying to find a shield.

The backwards nursery rhymes were fittingly timely, given the deeply sadly news of David Lynch’s death. Twin Peaks famously deployed characters speaking backwards to add to the dreamlike nature of the Black Lodge.

Who was banished?

The breakfast saw Leanne start to question if Leon had changed, following the latest roundtable and his ‘near death’ experience in the card game. It led to a bit of a confrontation between the two - with Leon explaining in his video interview that he had decided to re-evaluate his relationships in the castle after being buried in the coffin.

However his explanation didn’t seem to satisfy Leanne - or Joe - and they started to question him even more.

Minah played a bit of a dangerous game in ‘murdering’ Anna after she accused her of being a Traitor the night before. A fact which Lisa brought up, but then dismissed as “really obvious” with Alex adding that Traitors are “big fans of stitch-ups”.

Alex found himself in Joe’s cross-hairs after saying that Linda didn’t throw any of The Traitors under the bus. Gathering his allies, Joe explained the moment and declared “he’s just slipped up”.

It was looking ominous for Alex heading into the roundtable. And it was brought up straight away and Alex attempted to explain it, but it didn’t feel like he managed to convince.

Lisa did manage to point the finger at both current Traitors - Minah and Charlotte - but it did not catch on round the table. Leanne again raised the change in behaviour in Leon.

At the vote count, there were two votes for Leon, two for Alex and one for Freddie. But after that there was a wave of votes for Alex and it resulted in him being banished.

He then revealed to the round table that he was of course a faithful.