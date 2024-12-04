Strictly Come Dancing 2024 elimination order: which week celebrities went home

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:52 BST
Who had to waltz away first 💃

Just five couples are left in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 as we prepare for the semi-final. The remaining celebs will battle it out for a place in the highly-anticipated final next week.

The show has been waltzing into our hearts every weekend since September and the original cast of 15 famous faces has been whittled down. It has been so long since the early weeks of the competition, you might have lost track of the exact order that celebs have departed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So I have rounded up the order of elimination to help jog your memory. Who do you think should have got further than they did? Share thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Related topics:BoostBBCStrictly Come Dancing
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice