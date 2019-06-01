Members of Hawick folk-rock veterans Scocha staging comeback at festival

Four-fifths of Hawick folk-rock act Scocha are making a comeback, albeit in a new guise, and can be seen at a festival south of the border next month.

David Chapman, Dougie Anderson, Ross Walsh and Neil Jackson, going by the name of the Harden Blades, will be taking to the stage for the first time in six months at Lowick Fest, near Berwick in Northumberland.

Scocha as they were.

Scocha cancelled all future gigs in January after parting ways with frontman Iain Scott.

News that the remaining four members of the band are returning to the stage has been welcomed by fans of their old band.

Since the announcement that the Harden Blades – a reference to the Scocha song Ho for the Blades of Harden, inspired by Borders poet Will H Ogilvie – would play Lowick Fest on Saturday, June 15, was made last week, the Facebook post advertising their return has been shared more than 220 times.

More than 300 messages of support have also been shared by well-wishers.

Sara Peel wrote: “Out of the ashes rises a phoenix of far more magnificent calibre.

“Best wishes, lads. Good luck. Great to see your faces back. Onwards and upwards.”

Sheila Shaw added: “So glad you are back on the circuit. You deserve success. Good luck, guys.”️

And Margo Smith wrote: “Sending love and best wishes for your new musical adventure.

“Can’t wait for your first gig.”

Scocha, formed in 1991, released seven albums and played across the world before their disbandment in January.

The band’s name was a combination of the surnames of founding members Scott and Chapman.

Introducing the Harden Blades, a spokesman for Lowick Fest said: “The Harden Blades come with a good many years playing music together, energetic folk-rock performances of their own self-penned songs and revamped, rocked-up versions of traditional songs.”

The music festival takes place at Lowick’s football ground.

Also on the bill are King Size Voodoo Traveller, Pyre, Auld Man’s Baccie, Laidback, Not Now Norman, Dylan Paterson, the Joe Mangels, Ma Kelly’s Boys and Winter Coat and Shorts.

Tickets are £10. For details, go to en-gb.facebook.com/lowickfest